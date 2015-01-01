Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Previous research has documented an association between insomnia and depression among patients with restless legs syndrome (RLS)/Willis-Ekbom disease. Given that leg motor restlessness (LMR) is closely related to RLS, the purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence of insomnia and depression among individuals with LMR. In addition, we examined the associations among LMR, insomnia, and depression in a sample of young Chinese men living in high-altitude areas.



METHODS: Chinese military personnel working on the Qinghai Tibet Plateau (Lhasa, an altitude of 3600 m) were recruited in 2019 to complete a series of questionnaires. Participants having the urge to move their legs but not meeting the diagnostic criteria for RLS were classified as having LMR. Hierarchical linear regressions and mediational analyses using the SPSS PROCESS macro in SPSS were conducted to examine the associations among LMR, insomnia, and depression.



RESULTS: Of 196 participants, 36 (18%) had LMR. Only 1 participant was diagnosed with RLS. The proportions of participants suffering from insomnia who had LMR and did not have LMR were 44% and 22%, respectively. For depression, the proportions were 47% and 28%, respectively. Results of the hierarchical linear regressions showed that both LMR and depression were associated with increased insomnia symptoms. In addition, results from the mediational analyses indicated that the indirect effect of LMR on depression was significant and accounted for 52% of the total effect.



CONCLUSIONS: Participants with LMR had a higher prevalence of insomnia and depression compared with those without LMR. In addition, LMR was correlated with depression, and insomnia played a significant role in this co-occurrence.

Language: en