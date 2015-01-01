|
Cluver L, Shenderovich Y, Meinck F, Berezin MN, Doubt J, Ward CL, Parra-Cardona J, Lombard C, Lachman JM, Wittesaele C, Wessels I, Gardner F, Steinert JI. Soc. Sci. Med. 2020; 262: e113194.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32763649
BACKGROUND: Parenting programs based on social learning theory have increasing empirical evidence for reducing violence against children. Trials are primarily from high-income countries and with young children. Globally, we know little about how parenting programs work to reduce violence, with no known studies in low or middle-income countries (LMICs). This study examines mechanisms of change of a non-commercialized parenting program, Parenting for Lifelong Health for Teens, designed with the World Health Organization and UNICEF. A cluster randomized trial showed main effects on parenting and other secondary outcomes. We conducted secondary analysis of trial data to investigate five potential mediators of reduced violence against children: improved parenting, adolescent behaviour, caregiver mental health, alcohol/drug avoidance, and family economic strengthening.
Language: en
Poverty; Parenting; Violence; Alcohol; Depression; Adolescence