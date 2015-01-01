|
Citation
Triece PA, Oddo LE, Hill RM, Pettit JW, Meinzer MC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32770790
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The current study examines components of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide as mediators of the association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms and suicide ideation in college students with elevated depressive symptoms. Specifically, indirect effects of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness were simultaneously evaluated on the association between self-reported ADHD symptoms and suicide ideation, controlling for gender and levels of depression.
Language: en
Keywords
thwarted belongingness; ADHD; college students; suicide ideation; burdensomeness