Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study examines components of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide as mediators of the association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms and suicide ideation in college students with elevated depressive symptoms. Specifically, indirect effects of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness were simultaneously evaluated on the association between self-reported ADHD symptoms and suicide ideation, controlling for gender and levels of depression.



METHOD: Participants were 217 college students with elevated depressive symptoms (Mage = 20.72 years old; SD = 3.74) who participated in a larger study on mood and well-being. The sample was predominantly female (77.9% female) and Hispanic (72.7%).



RESULTS: In a multivariate mediation model controlling for gender and depressive symptoms, there were significant indirect effects of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness on the association between self-reported ADHD symptoms and suicide ideation.



CONCLUSION: Perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness may represent promising targets for preventing suicide ideation in individuals with elevated ADHD symptoms.

