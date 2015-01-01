Abstract

The challenges of providing optimal healthcare for individuals with brain injuries are heightened by the unique complexity of the injury itself. Survivors with long-term needs often encounter precarious situations where they struggle to receive services in health systems focused on cost containment driven by medical necessity and managed care. This article draws inductively from the rehabilitation experiences of 2 survivors to highlight neuroethical considerations representing the person, the rehabilitation system, and the medical model. Drawing upon our experience studying the provision of care in the Commonwealth of Virginia, we seek to explicate the challenge of providing longitudinal services. Three diverse and intersecting ethical considerations are applied: (1) teleological implications within rehabilitation medicine; (2) a care ethics framework, nested in the scholarship of feminist and disability ethics; and (3) the literature on pragmatism and dehumanization. This article uses these frameworks to explore the challenge posed by current healthcare practices and the needs of individuals with chronic brain injury.

