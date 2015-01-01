SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bannon SM, Kumar RG, Bogner J, Oʼneil-Pirozzi TM, Spielman L, Watson EM, Dams-Oʼconnor K. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/HTR.0000000000000586

PMID

32769829

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare characteristics of those who do and do not sustain subsequent traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) following index TBI and to identify reinjury risk factors.

DESIGN: Secondary data analysis of an ongoing longitudinal cohort study.

SETTING: TBI Model Systems Centers.

PARTICIPANTS: In total, 11 353 individuals aged 16+ years.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Ohio State University TBI Identification Method.

RESULTS: In total, 7.9% of individuals reported sustaining a TBI post-index TBI. Twenty percent of reinjuries occurred within a year of the index TBI. Reinjury risk followed an approximate U-shaped distribution such that risk was higher in the first year, declined 2 to 10 years postinjury, and then increased after 10 years. A multivariable Weibull model identified predictors of reinjury: younger (<29 years) and middle-aged and older (50+ years) age at index TBI relative to middle age, pre-index TBI, pre-index alcohol and illicit drug use, incarceration history, and less severe index TBI.

CONCLUSIONS: A subset of individuals who receive inpatient rehabilitation for TBI are at an increased risk for reinjury, and an injury-prone phenotype may be characterized by engagement in risk behaviors. Factors associated with reinjury risk may differ for younger versus middle-aged and older adults.

FINDINGS underscore the need for empirically informed risk stratification models to identify TBI survivors at risk for reinjury.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print