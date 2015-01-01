Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare characteristics of those who do and do not sustain subsequent traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) following index TBI and to identify reinjury risk factors.



DESIGN: Secondary data analysis of an ongoing longitudinal cohort study.



SETTING: TBI Model Systems Centers.



PARTICIPANTS: In total, 11 353 individuals aged 16+ years.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Ohio State University TBI Identification Method.



RESULTS: In total, 7.9% of individuals reported sustaining a TBI post-index TBI. Twenty percent of reinjuries occurred within a year of the index TBI. Reinjury risk followed an approximate U-shaped distribution such that risk was higher in the first year, declined 2 to 10 years postinjury, and then increased after 10 years. A multivariable Weibull model identified predictors of reinjury: younger (<29 years) and middle-aged and older (50+ years) age at index TBI relative to middle age, pre-index TBI, pre-index alcohol and illicit drug use, incarceration history, and less severe index TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: A subset of individuals who receive inpatient rehabilitation for TBI are at an increased risk for reinjury, and an injury-prone phenotype may be characterized by engagement in risk behaviors. Factors associated with reinjury risk may differ for younger versus middle-aged and older adults.



FINDINGS underscore the need for empirically informed risk stratification models to identify TBI survivors at risk for reinjury.

