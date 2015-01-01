Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Because of the growing concern about the potential effects of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) on a child's developing brain and the potential impact of lifetime depression and risk behaviors associated with TBI, further exploration is warranted.



SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Data (N = 4917) from the 2017 North Carolina Behavioral Risk Factors Surveillance System (BRFSS).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional.



MAIN MEASURES: Examine whether a lifetime history of TBI with loss of consciousness (LOC) or having a history of TBI with LOC prior to 18 years of age was associated with a greater likelihood of lifetime depression, current binge drinking, and current cigarette and e-cigarette smoking.



RESULTS: Respondents with a history of TBI with LOC had 2.1 (95% CI, 1.6-2.8) times higher odds of lifetime depression and 1.7 to 1.8 (95% CI, 1.02-2.97) times higher odds of all risk behaviors than those without a lifetime history of TBI with LOC. There were no statistical differences between age of first TBI with LOC and lifetime depression, binge drinking, cigarette smoking, and e-cigarette use after controlling for key demographics.



CONCLUSION: These findings underscore the importance of increasing awareness among healthcare providers of the prevalence of lifetime depression and risk behaviors among individuals with a history of TBI and the need for improved screening and referrals to evidence-based services.

Language: en