Abstract

PURPOSE: This study was conducted to investigate the relationships between arterial stiffness, frailty and fall-related injuries among community-dwelling older adults.



Materials and Methods: A cross-sectional study of a random sample of older adults aged 60 years and older was conducted. Main study parameters: arterial stiffness was measured by the determining the cardio-ankle vascular index (CAVI); Frailty status was defined using a 7-item frailty screening scale, developed in Russia. This questionnaire included question about falls and fall-related injuries. Orthostatic test and anthropometric tests were done. Medical history (comorbidity, medications), the Osteoporosis Self-assessment Tool (OST), nutritional, physical, cognitive and functional status were evaluated.



Results: The study population included 163 people aged 60-89 years. The average predicted value of CAVI in women aged 60-69 was 9.13 ± 0.13, in men, 9.49 ± 0.05; in women aged 70-79, it was 9.49 ± 0.16, in men, 9.73 ±0.11; in women aged 80 and older it was 10.04 ±0.18, in men, 10.24 ±0.10 units. The CAVI above the predicted value was associated with fall-related injuries even after adjustment for age, sex, use of β-blockers (BBs), history of stroke, and region of residence with the odds ratio 3.52 (95% CI: 1.03 -12.04).



Conclusion: Our study revealed an independent association between arterial stiffness and fall-related injuries in older adults over 60 years. The findings suggest that clinicians, especially geriatricians, should pay attention to arterial stiffness of patients with fall-related injuries. Similarly, the patients with CAVI above age-predicted value should be evaluated for risk of falls for prevention of fall-related injuries.

