Taher M. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32762290
Sahiyo Stories brought together women from across the United States to create personalized digital stories narrating the experience of undergoing female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C). FGM/C continues because people believe that if a girl does not undergo it, she will not grow up to be a "good woman." For centuries, then, women have been afraid to speak about FGM/C for fear of ostracization from their communities, getting loved ones in trouble, and other reasons. Sahiyo Stories shatters this silence and the digital stories collection is woven together by a united sentiment to protect future generations of girls from this harm.
Language: en
gender-based violence; female genital cutting; female genital mutilation