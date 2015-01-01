Abstract

Guardrails were designed to deter vehicle access to off-road areas and consequently prevent hitting rigid fixed objects alongside the road (e.g. trees, utility poles, traffic barriers, etc.). However, guardrails cause 10 % of deaths in vehicle-to-fixed-object crashes, which recently attracted attention in the highway safety community on the vehicle-based injury criteria used in regulations. The objectives of this study were to investigate both full-body and body-region driver injury probabilities using finite element (FE) simulations, to quantify the influence of pre-impact conditions on injury probabilities, and to analyze the relationship between the vehicle-based crash severity metrics currently used in regulations and the injury probabilities assessed using dummy-based injury criteria. A total of 20 FE impact simulations between a car (Toyota Yaris) with a Hybrid III M50 dummy model in the driver seat and an end terminal model (ET-Plus) were performed in various configurations (e.g. pre-impact velocities, offsets, and angles). The driver's risk of serious injuries (AIS 3+) was estimated based on kinematic and kinetic responses of the dummy during the crashes. A non-linear regression approach was used to compare the injury probabilities assessed in this study to the vehicle-based crash severity metrics used in the testing regulations. In particular, the US Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) guideline and European procedures (EN1317) were used for the study. All the recorded dummy-based injury criteria values pass the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 208 limits which indicated a low driver risk of serious injury. Overall, the pre-impact vehicle velocity showed to have the highest influence in almost all injury probabilities (59 %, 79 %, 62 %, and 44 % in full-body, head, neck, and chest injuries, respectively). The offset between vehicle midline and the guardrail barrier was the most important variable for thigh injuries (56 %). The assessed injury probabilities were compared to vehicle-based severity metrics. The full-body and chest injuries showed the highest correlation with Occupant Impact Velocity (OIV), Acceleration Severity Index (ASI), and Theoretical Head Impact Velocity (THIV) (R2 > 0.6). Lower correlations of thigh injuries were recorded to OIV (R2 = 0.59) and THIV (R2 = 0.46). Meanwhile, weak correlations were observed between all the other regressions which indicated that no vehicle-based criteria could be used to predict head and neck injuries. Car-to-end terminal crash FE simulations involving a dummy model were performed for the first time in this study. The results pointed out the limitations of the standard vehicle-based injury methods in terms of head and neck injury prediction. The dummy-based injury assessment methodology presented in this study could supplement the crash tests for various impact conditions. In addition, the models could be used to design new advanced guardrail end terminals.

