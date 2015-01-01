CONTACT US: Contact info
Khan A, Uddin R, Lee EY. Acta Paediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32777115
Adolescents spend significant time using the Internet for recreational and academic purposes. It can increase social interaction and peer-to-peer support, but excessive use has been linked to psychosocial problems, including hyperactivity, anxiety and depression, sleep problems and self-harm. Nearly every adolescent in South Korea has access to the Internet and studies from 2003-2009 showed that higher recreational Internet use was associated with poor mental health.
