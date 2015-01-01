SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Khan A, Uddin R, Lee EY. Acta Paediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/apa.15528

PMID

32777115

Abstract

Adolescents spend significant time using the Internet for recreational and academic purposes. It can increase social interaction and peer-to-peer support, but excessive use has been linked to psychosocial problems, including hyperactivity, anxiety and depression, sleep problems and self-harm. Nearly every adolescent in South Korea has access to the Internet and studies from 2003-2009 showed that higher recreational Internet use was associated with poor mental health.


Language: en
