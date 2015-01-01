|
Citation
Valentín-Cortés M, Benavides Q, Bryce R, Rabinowitz E, Rion R, Lopez WD, Fleming PJ. Am. J. Community Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32776579
Abstract
This paper applies the Minority Stress framework to data collected from an ongoing community-based participatory research project with health and social service agencies in Southeast Michigan. We examine the stressors and coping strategies employed by undocumented Latinx immigrants and their families to manage immigration-related stress. We conducted in-depth interviews with 23 immigrant clients at Federally Qualified Health Care Centers (FQHC) in Southeast Michigan and 28 in-depth interviews with staff at two FQHC's and a non-profit agency serving immigrants.
Language: en
Keywords
Law enforcement; Public health; Anxiety; Racism; Discrimination; Hispanic