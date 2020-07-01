Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is associated with persistent post-concussive symptoms (PCSs) in approximately 15% of cases. These symptoms can be somatic (e.g, headache), cognitive (e.g, forgetfulness, poor attention and concentration capacities), emotional (e.g., anxiety, depression, irritability) and/or sleep-arousal complaints (e.g., fatigue, sleep problems). Although practice guidelines recommend early intervention to prevent and treat PCS, we still lack an effective, standardized, integrative, post-acute intervention based on a sound and validated theoretical model.



OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this article is to present the development and theoretical background underpinning a novel intervention for patients with PCSs in the post-acute phase after mTBI (1-3 months post-injury).



PROCEDURE: With a biopsychosocial approach (Hou et al., 2012) and best practice recommendations, we developed a novel multidimensional intervention targeting factors that perpetuate PCSs and that can be changed with the intervention. This individual-session intervention provides practical tools for managing PCSs and is designed to provide psycho-education and reassurance, reinforce individual objectives and promote a return to activities. Each session targets one category of PCSs: Sleep/fatigue, Attention, Anxiety/depressed mood, Memory/Organization (SAAM intervention). The rationale underlying the choices of format and content for the intervention is discussed, as are the associated strengths, limitations, opportunities and challenges.



CONCLUSION: This article could support researchers and clinicians to develop, replicate and/or implement interventions addressing current best practices in mTBI management.

