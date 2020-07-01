|
Audrit H, Beauchamp MH, Tinawi S, Laguë-Beauvais M, De Guise E. Ann. Phys. Rehabil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32771586
BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is associated with persistent post-concussive symptoms (PCSs) in approximately 15% of cases. These symptoms can be somatic (e.g, headache), cognitive (e.g, forgetfulness, poor attention and concentration capacities), emotional (e.g., anxiety, depression, irritability) and/or sleep-arousal complaints (e.g., fatigue, sleep problems). Although practice guidelines recommend early intervention to prevent and treat PCS, we still lack an effective, standardized, integrative, post-acute intervention based on a sound and validated theoretical model.
mild traumatic brain injury; intervention; psychoeducation; post-concussion symptoms