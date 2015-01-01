Abstract

INTRODUCTION: For dual-task paradigms, the timed up and go (TUG) test along with other cognitive or motor tasks has been used to evaluate and predict the risk of falling in older adults. However, the interference between motor-cognitive tasks can differ by the cognitive task.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the performance of the TUG test under a single task condition and two dual-task conditions in older adults and to explore the effect of educational level on task performance.



METHODS: A total of 418 older adults (328 females) voluntarily participated in this study. The TUG test was administered as a single task and a dual task with one secondary simultaneous task: counting aloud backward from 100 or naming animals. Comparisons were performed to determine the interference caused by each cognitive task on the motor task, and correlation analysis was performed to explore the role of educational level.



RESULTS: The animal task led to a poorer TUG performance and a higher dual-task cost than did the counting task. Furthermore, the motor task led to a higher percentage of errors and cognitive stops in the animal task. Educational level plays a significant role in the interaction between tasks.



CONCLUSIONS: Between-task interference differs by the type of cognitive task performed and the educational level of the participants. The results of the present study should be considered when dual-task assessments are planned for older adults.

Language: en