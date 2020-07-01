Abstract

Our objective was to make recommendations intended to reduce the rate of opioid misuse and overdose for a particularly high-risk group of people with traumatic brain injury (TBI). A consensus process conducted with TBI researchers and expert practitioners developed practical recommendations to inform prescribing of opioids for people with TBI. After determining key general principles for prescribing opioids for people with TBI, six TBI-specific recommendations were developed, one for acute pain in the agitated TBI patient, three recommendations to be considered before prescribing an opioid, and two for follow-up and use by mental health and substance use disorder providers. While there is much needed research to examine the relationship between opioid misuse and TBI, the present recommendations provide at least some clinical considerations that might serve to prevent further deaths among a high-risk group.

