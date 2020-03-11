Abstract

The number of infected cases to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) is rapidly increasing, and as of 11 March 2020, the world health organization (WHO) has raised the risk of infection to COVID-19 to "very high" and later announced the pandemic of COVID-19 (Pirnia et al., 2020a). COVID-19 has infected about 300,000 cases and 16,500 deaths in Iran so far (30 July 2020). Tehran is the epicenter of COVID-19 and has the most number of deaths in Iran.



It is expected that some problems such as psychological symptoms of stress and reduced autonomy and concerns about income, job, security, and so on have been developed during pandemic of COVID-19 (Pirnia et al., 2020b). The long-term effects of isolation and that the fear and panic in the community can lead to more harm than COVID-19. It is necessary to recognize the psychological and pandemic effects of COVID-19 along with physical symptoms for all patients (Shigemura et al., 2020; Tandon, 2020a). One of the unfortunate consequences of the pandemic of COVID-19 is suicide (Kawohl and Nordt, 2020; Tandon, 2020b). Suicide is one of the leading causes of death around the world (Pirnia et al., 2019). A suicide death, while an individual act, creates a "ripple effect" which profoundly impacts the family (Spillane et al., 2019). Suicide is akin to a stone being thrown into a pool of water--ripples spread outwards to the edge of the water. People close to the suicidal person, including family members or people who discover the body, are most vulnerable (Pirnia et al., 2020c). This study was conducted to report a family suicide during the COVID-19 outbreak.



In Iran, the first suicide case was reported by a teenage boy on 7 April 2020 in Tehran. He was the son of a father who died three weeks ago (March 18) due to COVID-19. According to his relatives, the lack of mourning rites for his father and the unhappiness of those around him were the cause of the symptoms of depression and suicide for this boy. He complained that no one could see them because of the situation. Two days after the boy's death, his mother who was 53-year-old and could no longer bear her son's death, committed suicide by taking two rice pills, and the family's bitter tragedy ended with the mother's death.



Pandemic of COVID-19 disrupted usual experiences of grief, so modifications of approaches to support grief are needed...

