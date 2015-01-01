Abstract

Gas explosion can lead to serious global public health issues. Early period gas explosion injury (GEI) can induce a series of histopathologic and specific metabolic changes. Unfortunately, it is difficult to treat GEI thoroughly. To date, the specific molecular mechanism of GEI is still unclear. To accurately diagnose and provide comprehensive clinical intervention, we performed a global analysis of metabolic alterations involved in GEI. The physiological and behavioral indicators' changes of rats after gas explosion were observed. These metabolic alterations were first investigated in a rat model using serum metabonomics techniques and multivariate statistical analysis. Significant heart rate (HR), mean blood pressure (mBP), and neurobehavioral index changes were observed in the GEI group after gas explosion. UPLC-MS revealed evident separated clustering between the control and GEI groups using supervised partial least squares discriminant analysis (PLS-DA). We designed an integrated metabonomics study for identifying reliable biomarkers of GEI using a time-course analysis of discriminating metabolites in this experiment. The metabonomics analysis showed alterations in a number of biomarkers (21 from serum). The meaningful biomarkers of GEI provide new insights into the pathophysiological changes and molecular mechanisms of GEI, including the disturbances in oxidative stress and neuroinflammatory reaction, as well as in metabolism of lipids, glucose, and amino acids in rats, suggesting that the process of GEI in humans is likely to be comprehensive and dynamic. Correlations between the GEI group and the biomarkers identified from the rat model will be further explored to elucidate the metabolic pathways responsible for GEI in the human body.

Language: en