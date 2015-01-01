Abstract

BACKGROUND: Delayed bowel obstruction due to seat belt injury is extremely rare. The delayed onset of nonspecific symptoms makes a timely diagnosis difficult. A deep understanding of the characteristics of this condition is helpful for early diagnosis and treatment.



CASE PRESENTATION: A 39-year-old male was transferred to our hospital from another hospital complaints of progressive abdominal distension and severe weakness. In the previous hospital, he was diagnosed with "adult megacolon" and was recommended for surgical treatment. In our hospital, he was diagnosed with delayed bowel obstruction due to seat belt injury and underwent surgical intervention. Following laparoscopic adhesiolysis and resection of the narrow small intestine, his symptoms improved rapidly, and he was discharged.



CONCLUSION: Delayed bowel obstruction due to seat belt injury may present clinical symptoms any time after the injury. Imaging examination, ileus tube and small colonoscopy may provide us with valuable cues for the diagnosis and treatment of delayed bowel obstruction, and laparoscopy may be an alternative approach in surgical intervention.

