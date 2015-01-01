|
Ma XB, Hu BG, Wang W, Cheng XY, Guan CD, Liu CX. BMC Gastroenterol. 2020; 20(1): e262.
32770945
BACKGROUND: Delayed bowel obstruction due to seat belt injury is extremely rare. The delayed onset of nonspecific symptoms makes a timely diagnosis difficult. A deep understanding of the characteristics of this condition is helpful for early diagnosis and treatment.
Case report; Endoscopy; Delayed bowel obstruction; Laparoscopy; Seat belt injury