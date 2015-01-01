Abstract

PURPOSE: To elucidate the predictive factors for persistent post-concussion symptoms at 1 and 3 months following minor traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) in patients with no psychiatric history.



METHODS: This was an observational study in an academic trauma centre including adult patients with a history of mTBI and no psychiatric history. Exclusion criteria were missing the follow-up phone calls, radiologic abnormalities, simultaneous injuries and refusal to participate. Outcomes were post-concussion syndrome according to the international classification of diseases (ICD)-10 (ICD-PCS) and persistence of more than one mTBI related symptoms at 1 and 3 months post-injury.



RESULTS: From 364 enrolled patients, 16 (4.4%) developed ICD-PCS, whereas 28 (7.6%) and 8(2.1%) reported more than one symptom at one and three months, respectively. Multivariable analysis showed associations between ICD-PCS with more than one initial symptom in the emergency department (ED) and the non-motor vehicle collision (non-MVC) impact mechanism with area under curve of 0.77. The former variable was associated with the persistence of more than one post-concussion symptom at one and three months.



CONCLUSION: More than one symptom in the ED and the mechanism of injury not related to MVCs (sports, violence or fall injuries) may predict symptom persistence. Early treatment and follow-up strategies may be beneficial for vulnerable patients.

