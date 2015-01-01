|
Citation
|
Gold S. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 116: e105116.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32773915 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Housing-related hardships, ranging from an inability to pay full housing costs to being evicted, are common experiences for families in the U.S. Despite the frequency of these hardships, little is known about their relationships with adolescent behaviors. The current paper uses longitudinal data on births in large U.S. cities from all six waves of the Fragile Families and Child Well-being Study to explore the association between childhood experiences of housing hardships and delinquent behaviors in adolescence. About 60% of the sample experiences housing hardship at one or more waves. Inabilities to meet housing costs are common among the sample: over 40% are unable to pay their full rent or mortgage payment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
poverty; delinquency; adolescent behaviors; Fragile Families; housing; material hardship