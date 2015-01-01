Abstract

BACKGROUND: Public transport (PT) users typically accumulate more physical activity (PA) than private motor vehicle users yet redressing physical inactivity through transport-related PA (TRPA) interventions has received limited attention. Further, incentive-based strategies can increase leisure-time PA but their impact on TRPA, is unclear. This study's objective is to determine the impact of an incentive-based strategy on TRPA in a regional Australian setting.



Methods: trips4health is a single-blinded randomised controlled trial with a four-month intervention phase and subsequent six-month maintenance phase. Participants will be randomised to: an incentives-based intervention (bus trip credit for reaching bus trip targets, weekly text messages to support greater bus use, written PA guidelines); or an active control (written PA guidelines only). Three hundred and fifty adults (≥18 years) from southern Tasmania will be recruited through convenience methods, provide informed consent and baseline information, then be randomised. The primary outcome is change in accelerometer measured average daily step count at baseline and four- and ten-months later. Secondary outcomes are changes in: measured and self-reported travel behaviour (e.g. PT use), PA, sedentary behaviour; self-reported and measured (blood pressure, waist circumference, height, weight) health; travel behaviour perspectives (e.g. enablers/barriers); quality of life; and transport-related costs. Linear mixed model regression will determine group differences. Participant and PT provider level process evaluations will be conducted and intervention costs to the provider determined.



Discussion: trips4health will determine the effectiveness of an incentive-based strategy to increase TRPA by targeting PT use. The findings will enable evidence-informed decisions about the worthwhileness of such strategies.

Trial registration: ACTRN12619001136190.

Universal trial number: U1111-1233-8050.

