Abstract

BACKGROUND: The mechanism of motorcycle accidents (high speeds, pelvis behind fuel tank) may predispose to genitourinary injury (GUI) but the epidemiology is poorly understood. Previous studies have assessed GUI patterns in cyclists, and road traffic accident victims in general, but no study has analyzed GUI patterns in a large cohort of motorcyclists.



Objectives: We aimed to better understand patterns of urological injuries among motorcyclists admitted to hospital. We aimed to determine any relationship between pelvic fracture and GUI patterns or severity.



Methods: The Trauma Audit Research Network was reviewed to identify motorcyclists admitted between January 2012 and December 2016 (n = 12,374). Cases were divided into riders (n = 11,926) and pillion passengers (n = 448), and the data analyzed to identify urological injuries and their associations. The associations between pelvic fracture and other injury types were tested for significance by one- and two-way χ2.



Results: GUI was identified in 6%. Renal trauma was the most common GUI among riders (4%) and pillions (2%). There was no statistically significant relationship between grade of renal trauma and presence of pelvic fracture. Urethral injury occurred in 0.2% of riders and passengers, and bladder injury in 0.4% of riders and 0.7% of pillions. Urethral and bladder injuries were positively associated with pelvic fracture, which was present in 81 and 92%, respectively. Testicular trauma occurred in 0.4% of riders and 0.7% of pillions. Body armor was recorded in 3% of casualties with urological trauma, and 3% overall.



Conclusions: A significant proportion of motorcyclists brought to accident and emergency department have GUI, most commonly renal trauma. Pelvic fracture is more common in pillion passengers than riders, and associated with urethral and bladder injuries, but it does not predict severity of renal trauma. External genital injuries are rare, but we recommend examination in the tertiary survey, as consequences of missed injury are severe. Further research is needed to explore protective effects of motorcyclist clothing.

