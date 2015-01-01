Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore spouses' experiences of the value of mobility scooters prescribed to their partner.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: A descriptive design with a qualitative approach was used. Thirteen spouses (11 females) aged 65-86 years participated. Semi-structured interviews were conducted when the spouse's partner had had the mobility scooter for 4-6 months. The interviews were analysed using qualitative content analysis.



RESULTS: The interviews showed primarily that the spouses experienced that their everyday lives and life situation had improved since their partner had received a mobility scooter. They reported that they could engage in activities of their own choice to a greater extent. The prescription of a mobility scooter to their partner had also yielded a sense of freedom related to shared activities. On the other hand, the spouses described some of the scooter's limitations. Three categories emerged: a sense of freedom related to the spouse's own activities, a sense of freedom related to shared activities and a somewhat restricted freedom.



CONCLUSION: Prescription of a powered mobility scooter was of value to the users' spouses because it facilitated independent and shared activities and participation in the community. The value was mainly expressed as a sense of freedom when doing things on their own or together with their partner. Spouses are key persons in the rehabilitation of people with mobility restrictions. Their views on the assistive device may influence the rehabilitation process. Knowledge of spouses' experiences is thus crucial, as this may influence the future rehabilitation outcome. IMPLICATIONS



FOR REHABILITATION A powered mobility scooter prescribed to one partner eases everyday life and increases activity and participation for the spouse, which in turn may further improve the quality of life for the scooter user. The spouses' perspectives on their partners' mobility scooter use could be helpful in developing the design of the mobility device and in the prescription process. A mobility scooter has an added value by giving a sense of freedom and freedom to choose for the spouse as well as the scooter user.

