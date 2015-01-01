Abstract

What causes a disaster's aftermath? Scholars have increasingly turned toward historical approaches that link outcomes to pre-disaster sociopolitical dynamics. Disasters lead to "critical junctures" that "trigger" events unfolding in the disaster's wake. In this paper I argue that the "critical junctures" paradigm shares limitations with "path dependency" theory from which it derives, namely a tendency toward historicism-a functionalist teleology better able to explain continuity than change. As an alternative, I use Foucault's understanding of "conditions of possibility" as a way of rethinking agency/causation away from individual subjects, events, or even historical conditions toward, instead, the new, radically-destabilized "epistemological field" emerging in the disaster's aftermath. This paper examines a series of devastating earthquakes in Nepal to consider how post-disaster "epistemological fields" open up new "conditions of possibility" within which new ideas, actions, and outcomes become thinkable and possible in ways that pre-disaster historical conditions could not have predicted. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en