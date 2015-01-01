|
Citation
|
Schneider T, Oughton D, Cardis E. Environ. Int. 2020; 144: e106000.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32777622
|
Abstract
|
Serious accidents at nuclear power plants have been rare, but their stories can teach us how to prevent or mitigate the effects of future nuclear catastrophes. The accidents at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and Chernobyl nuclear power plant occurred 9 years and 34 years ago, respectively, and there are still lessons to learn from them regarding numerous issues, including radiation exposure assessment and medical follow-up of emergency responders, evacuees and residents; decisions to lift evacuation orders; and communication with responders and stakeholders (Bazyka et al., 2016, Callen and Homma, 2017, Lester, 1983, Soffer et al., 2008). Some of the lessons from these accidents have been extensively reviewed and taken into consideration by national and international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, the International Commission on Radiological Protection and the World Health Organisation and are reflected in published literature (Bennett et al., 2006, Carr et al., 2016, Clarke and Valentin, 2009, IAEA, 2015a, IAEA, 2015b, Nisbet et al., 2009, SGDSN, 2014). This has allowed the development of various recommendations and guidance documents targeting specific issues of radiation protection, training and communication, and socio-economic aspects, in order to prepare and improve decision making processes in the early and intermediate phases (e.g. Carr et al., 2016, IAEA, 2015b, Nisbet et al., 2009).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Communication; Preparedness; Recommendations; Stakeholders; Health surveillance; Nuclear accidents