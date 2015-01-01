Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine the effect of hierarchical goal structure of a yet-to-be performed task on gait and eye fixation behavior while walking to the location of where the task was to be performed. Subjects performed different goal-directed tasks representing three hierarchical levels of planning. The first level of planning consisted of having the subject walk to a bookcase on which an object (a cup) was located in the middle of a shelf. The second level of planning consisted of walking to the bookcase and picking up the cup which was in the middle, on the right side, or on the left side of the bookcase shelf. The third level of planning consisted of walking to the bookcase, picking up the cup which was located in the middle of the bookcase shelf, and moving it to a higher shelf.



FINDINGS showed that hierarchal goals do affect center of mass velocity and eye fixation behavior. Center of mass velocity to the bookcase increased with an increase in the number of goals. Subjects decreased gait velocity as they approached the bookcase and adjusted their last steps to accommodate picking up the cup. The findings also demonstrated the important role of vision in controlling gait velocity in goal-directed tasks. Eye fixation duration was more important than the number of eye fixations in controlling gait velocity. Thus, the amount of information gained through object fixation duration is of greater importance than the number of fixations on the object for effective goal achievement.

Language: en