Saeedpour-Parizi MR, Hassan SE, Baniasadi T, Baute KJ, Shea JB. Exp. Brain Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32776171
The purpose of this study was to determine the effect of hierarchical goal structure of a yet-to-be performed task on gait and eye fixation behavior while walking to the location of where the task was to be performed. Subjects performed different goal-directed tasks representing three hierarchical levels of planning. The first level of planning consisted of having the subject walk to a bookcase on which an object (a cup) was located in the middle of a shelf. The second level of planning consisted of walking to the bookcase and picking up the cup which was in the middle, on the right side, or on the left side of the bookcase shelf. The third level of planning consisted of walking to the bookcase, picking up the cup which was located in the middle of the bookcase shelf, and moving it to a higher shelf.
Language: en
Center of mass velocity; Eye fixation; Goal hierarchy; Inter-limb coordination