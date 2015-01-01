Abstract

The use of psychoactive substances has been associated with increased risk for traffic accidents. Hair testing has become a routine practice in clinical and forensic toxicological laboratories, with a unique perspective in the investigation of drug consumption. The study aimed to develop and validate a UHPLC-MS/MS method for the determination of multiple drugs in hair, to be used for toxicological examination in driving license granting. Sample preparation was a one-step liquid extraction of milled hair with methanol, which was incubated for 15h at 50°C. The chromatographic separation was performed in a reversed phase column, with a run time of 2.2min. Measured compounds were cocaine, benzoylecgonine, norcocaine, anhydroecgonine methyl ester, cocaethylene, amphetamine, methamphetamine, methylenedioxyamphetamine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine, fenproporex, amfepramone, mazindol, codeine, morphine, 6-monoacetylmorphine, and tetrahydrocannabinol. The assay was linear for all substances (r>0.99), accurate (86.63-105.87 %), and precise, with a cv ranging from 1.9-13.5 % for intra-assay and 3.3-14.3 % for inter-assay. There was no significant carry over effect and the internal standard corrected matrix effect was minimal. The relative uncertainty percentages were below 9% for all the substances at cut-off values. The method was successfully applied to 50 hair samples from injured drivers, with 12% of positivity, including cocaine, MDMA and THC.

Language: en