Abstract

This study examined a potential age-dependency of both posture and stability (balance) control in children and adolescents in a healthy population. Body posture with open and closed eyes was examined for a total of 456 test persons (age 6.7-17.6 years. Posture parameters (posture index, upper body tilt, trunk tilt) were assessed in the sagittal plane. Additionally, the oscillation of the center of pressure with open and closed eyes was additionally analyzed in a sub-sample of 318 subjects. Absolute values of stability control parameters changed significantly during childhood and adolescence for both boys (p = 0.005) and girls (p = 0.01). Relative changes of stability and posture parameters when closing the eyes did not change (p > 0.05) and were independent of age, gender or sports activity in healthy children and adolescents. The shifting of the body segments towards each other, as a result of the loss of visual information, does not seem to be primarily responsible for the increase in COP fluctuation. This is a further indication that stability control and posture control are complex interdependent mechanisms whose interaction is not yet fully understood.

