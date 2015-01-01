|
Citation
|
Swanson JW. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): e46.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32772923
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Extreme risk protection order (ERPO) laws give municipal police officers new authority, through a civil restraining order, to remove firearms from people who are deemed to pose an imminent risk of causing serious harm to others or themselves. Despite the expected public safety benefit of ERPOs, it is possible that implicit racial bias could infect ERPO petitions, the court processes that authorize and extend the gun removal orders, or the behavior of the police in serving and enforcing them. How might potential racial disparities in ERPO implementation qualify the evidence that this intervention saves lives? What should gun violence prevention researchers and stakeholders do to promote racial justice?
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Racial disparities; Extreme risk protection orders; Firearm injury and prevention; Gun laws; Gun rights; Gun violence; Racial justice