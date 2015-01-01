SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Souverein F, Mulder E, van Domburg L, Adriaanse M, Popma A. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X20944689

PMID

32772654

Abstract

Community-integrated facilities provide security and care for justice-involved youth, minimizing risks, while allowing youth to build on protective factors within their community. Literature on the specific factors that determine appropriate placement in a community-integrated facility, versus a more restrictive high-security setting, is scarce. Current screening and assessment tools for youth are mostly applied after placement and mainly focus on the reoffending risk. The current paper explored which youth, who would previously have been placed in a high-security setting, could be successfully placed in a less secure community-integrated facility. Through qualitative analysis, based on the perspectives of professionals, youth and parents, the current paper identified six distinct domains to guide appropriate screening and outlines guidelines for policy and practice. These domains include: motivation to comply, short and long-term perspective, current offense context, crime history, safety and support from youth's network, and mental health and intellectual abilities.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en

Keywords

community-integrated youth justice facilities; justice-involved youth; screening and indication; tailored security and care; youth justice

