Abstract

BACKGROUND: Military veterans with a history of childhood abuse are at increased risk for suicidality. To date, however, little research has examined whether exposure to childhood abuse may heighten veterans' susceptibility to the effects of combat exposure and increase risk for suicidal behavior. This study examined whether childhood abuse has an additive or interactive effect on the association between combat exposure and suicide-related outcomes in a national sample of veterans.



METHODS: Data were from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, a nationally representative survey of U.S. veterans (n = 3,157). Analyses compared veterans with/without current suicidal ideation and lifetime suicide attempts (SI/SA) on sociodemographic, military, and clinical characteristics; and examined the unique contribution of childhood physical and sexual abuse and combat exposure, and their interaction, with SI/SA.



RESULTS: After adjusting for sociodemographic characteristics and lifetime trauma burden, a significant interaction emerged between childhood sexual abuse and combat exposure predicting SI, such that combat-exposed veterans with histories of abuse were nearly three times more likely to currently be contemplating suicide relative to those without such histories. Childhood sexual abuse predicted lifetime suicide attempt, above and beyond sociodemographic characteristics, lifetime trauma burden, and combat exposure.



LIMITATIONS: Cross-sectional design precludes causal inference.



CONCLUSIONS: Results indicate that childhood sexual abuse exposure may operate both independently and synergistically with combat exposure to increase risk for suicidality among veterans.



FINDINGS suggest that veterans who experience childhood sexual abuse represent a subgroup that may be especially vulnerable to experiencing suicidal ideation following combat exposure.

Language: en