Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the prevalence of bathroom modifications, clutter, and tripping hazards in the homes of US older adults and to examine changes after an incident fall.



METHODS: We used data from the 2015-2017 National Health and Aging Trends Study (n = 7499). Outcomes were the prevalence of bathroom modifications, clutter, and tripping hazards and changes after incident fall.



RESULTS: In 2015, 26.5% of community-dwelling older adults had clutter or tripping hazards in the home, and 69.3% had at least one bathroom modification. Compared to nonfallers, older adults with multiple falls were significantly more likely to modify the bathroom. The magnitude of hazard reduction was similar after multiple falls but was not statistically significant.



DISCUSSION: Bathroom modifications are common and increase after multiple falls. A single incident fall does not appear to lead to home environment changes to reduce fall risk. Targeting home hazards may be an opportunity to reduce fall risk.

Language: en