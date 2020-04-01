|
Banerjee S, Suresh G, Kale AB, Sathe AH. J. Clin. Orthop. Trauma 2020; 11(Suppl 4): S518-S521.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32774021 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Mortality in orthopaedics is different in underdeveloped, developing and developed countries depending on the health, orthopaedic and trauma care services, education status and social awareness. Analysis of mortality and causes of death is an important step to identify the risk factor. Such study is invaluable for epidemiological monitoring and health care planning.
Mortality; Admission; Developing country; Indoor patients; Tertiary care hospital