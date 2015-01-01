Abstract

An ecological framework is useful for understanding how individual, relationship, community, and societal level factors can affect women's vulnerability to sexual assault. However, most studies have focused on examining individual and relationship factors only, due to measurement challenges and a lack of data at the societal level. The purpose of this study was to use data from a nationally representative victimization survey to identify salient predictors of sexual assaults not committed by common-law or marital partners among women across all levels of the ecological framework. Out of 16,738 female respondents, 1.9% (n = 319) experienced one or more incidents of non-spousal sexual assault in the 12 months preceding the survey. Logistic regression modeling indicated that at the individual level, statistically significant factors associated with non-spousal sexual assault included age, Indigenous status, marital status, mental disability, education, main activity, and homelessness or precarious housing. Relationship level predictors of non-spousal sexual assault were a history of child sexual abuse and witnessing violence between parents. Community level predictors were a weak sense of belonging in the local community, low likelihood that neighbors would contact police if they witnessed family violence in the respondents' home, and high likelihood that neighbors would contact police if they witnessed other criminal behavior. Societal level factors were perceptions that local police do a poor job promptly responding to calls, perceptions that local police do a poor job treating people fairly, and having experienced discrimination in the previous 5 years. The results demonstrated that community and societal level factors are critical components of an ecological framework and are important to understanding and addressing the many factors which are independently associated with vulnerability to sexual assault.

