Citation
Haller N, Senner F, Brunoni AR, Padberg F, Palm U. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 130: 31-34.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32771678
Abstract
Major depression is one of the most common psychiatric disorders with a high rate of treatment resistance where new treatment options are urgently warranted. One of these new options are non-invasive brain stimulation techniques like transcranial magnetic or electric stimulation. One of the latter is transcranial Alternating Current Stimulation (tACS) in various frequencies. Here, we report a case series of six patients suffering from major depression treated with tACS in gamma (40 Hz) frequency. Patients were randomized to two groups, receiving either two 10-min stimulations (group 1) or a 20-min stimulation or per day (group 2) over ten days. Hamilton Depression Rating Scale and Beck Depression Inventory decreased during treatment in both study groups by 85% and 78% (group 1), or 62% and 24% respectively (group 2).
Language: en
Keywords
Cognitive impairment; Major depressive disorder; Non-invasive brain stimulation; tACS