Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Sarcopenia Definitions and Outcomes Consortium (SDOC) provides cut-points based on muscle weakness (low grip strength) and slowness (poor gait speed) for low-risk populations; however, it is unknown if these criteria apply to high-risk populations. We examined the association between SDOC criteria and important health status indicators in high-risk older persons.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: 356 community-dwelling older persons (median age: 79 years, interquartile range: 73, 83; 75.2% women) attending a falls and fractures clinic in Melbourne, Australia.



METHODS: Grip strength (hydraulic dynamometer) and gait speed (over 4 m) were used to define sarcopenia using SDOC cut-points. Health measures included falls (past 1 year) and fractures (past 5 years) by self-report, and malnutrition, depression, balance confidence, fear of falling, static balance (limits of stability), dynamic balance (Four-Square Step Test), and body composition [body mass index and lean mass, fat mass, and bone density (via dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry)] were assessed using validated procedures. Fasting vitamin D and parathyroid hormone concentrations were measured by immunoassays. Participants were categorized as nonsarcopenic or sarcopenic based on the SDOC cut-points, and multivariate models were used to examine the association between sarcopenia and health status indicators while adjusting for confounding factors.



RESULTS: After adjusting for covariates, sarcopenic older persons (n = 162, 45.5%) were positively associated with malnutrition [odds ratio (OR) 3.21, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.63, 6.32], depression (OR 4.11, 95% CI 2.31, 7.29), fear of falling (OR 1.08, 95% CI 1.06, 1.10) as well as recurrent (2 or more) falls (OR 1.62, 95% CI 1.01, 2.59) and fractures (OR 2.26, 95% CI 1.17, 4.36), and negatively associated with poor balance confidence (OR 0.96, 95% CI 0.95, 0.97) (P <.05 vs nonsarcopenic).



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: SDOC criteria are strongly associated with important health status indicators in high-risk older persons, which strengthens the clinical utility of the SDOC in these populations.

