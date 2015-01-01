|
Citation
|
Speranzini N, Goodarzi Z, Casselman L, Pringsheim T. J. Can. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; 29(3): 177-187.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32774400 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Aggressive and disruptive behaviours are frequently observed in children. Short-term use of antipsychotics with monitoring for adverse effects is recommended when first-line interventions fail (e.g. psychosocial therapies and psychostimulants for ADHD). This study aimed to understand the barriers and facilitators to behavioural change for the management of aggressive and disruptive behaviours by pediatricians.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
qualitative research; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; aggression; antipsychotics; disruptive behaviour disorders; pediatricians