Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aggressive and disruptive behaviours are frequently observed in children. Short-term use of antipsychotics with monitoring for adverse effects is recommended when first-line interventions fail (e.g. psychosocial therapies and psychostimulants for ADHD). This study aimed to understand the barriers and facilitators to behavioural change for the management of aggressive and disruptive behaviours by pediatricians.



Methods: This was a qualitative study with twenty community-based pediatricians. An interview guide was developed to elicit beliefs associated with practice behaviours. We used thematic content analysis with the Theoretical Domains Framework to inform knowledge translation interventions, by helping to determine what behavioural barriers and facilitators to practice exist. Key domains which influenced behaviour were identified by evaluating the frequency of beliefs across interviews, conflicting beliefs, and the strength of beliefs impacting behaviour.



Results: Pediatricians described evaluating the impact of aggressive and disruptive behaviours, attempting to determine their cause, and using an approach that prioritized psychosocial therapies and psychostimulants. Pediatricians reported that antipsychotics were effective but that they experienced anxiety about harms, and there was a need to accept the adverse effects as a trade-off for improved function. Discontinuing antipsychotics was problematic. Despite awareness of antipsychotic-induced movement disorders and metabolic effects, there were limitations in physician skills, knowledge and resources and social influences that were a barrier to routine implementation of recommended monitoring procedures.



Conclusions: This study identifies barriers and facilitators to evidence-based practice that can be used for knowledge translation interventions to ensure a high standard of care for children prescribed antipsychotics.

Language: en