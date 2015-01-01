Abstract

PURPOSE: The European Society for Sports traumatology, Knee surgery and Arthroscopy (ESSKA) identified the need to develop a core curriculum for clinical specialists that work within the interest areas of ESSKA. A research-based approach was used to define a set of core competencies which could be used to map all of their educational activities, resources and development priorities. This paper describes the aims, development, results and implications of this competency-based core curriculum for orthopaedic conditions relevant to ESSKA members.



METHODS: A Core Curriculum Working Group, with leaders and other experts representing the main specialist areas within ESSKA, reviewed existing curricula and the literature in their own specialist areas. Applying expert group methodology, they iteratively developed a draft list of 285 core competencies for Orthopedic specialists within 6 specialist areas of Knee, Shoulder, Foot/Ankle, Hip, Elbow/Forearm and Sports/Exercise. All ESSKA members were then asked to comment and rate the importance of these competencies, and the Working Group used these findings to critically review and refine the curriculum.



RESULTS: The expert groups defined 56 competencies related to 10 Knee pathologies; 67 related to 15 Shoulder pathologies; 45 related to 9 Foot/Ankle pathologies; 41 related to 6 Hip pathologies; and 34 related to 12 Elbow/Forearm pathologies and 42 related to 8 Sports/Exercise pathologies. Survey respondent mean ratings were at least 'Important' for all competencies, and the Working Group used these results to separate the competencies into three levels of importance.



CONCLUSION: A competency-based core curriculum for Orthopedic specialists was achieved through a systematic and scholarly approach, involving both expert opinion and engagement of the wider ESSKA membership, identifying 285 treatment competencies in 6 specialist areas. It is now being used to guide educational and strategic development for ESSKA and should also be of interest to the wider orthopedic and sports medicine communities.

Language: en