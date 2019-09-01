|
Naveen Kumar P, Betadur D, Chandermani. Med. J. Armed Forces India 2020; 76(3): 298-302.
(Copyright © 2020, V Parkash)
32773932 PMCID
BACKGROUND: A workplace is any location, permanent or temporary, where an employee performs work-related duty. Workplace violence includes threats, beating, stabbing, shooting, psychological trauma, suicides, near suicides, and harassment of any kind. We can see slow changes in attitude of care providers when they encounter violent behavior and incidents. It is a world-wide issue. Of late, in developing countries where out of pocket payment mode is the main healthcare financing option for a family, the medical professionals are being demonized as professional pick-pocketers by few sections of the society. Hence, we explored to garner opinion of the employees regarding what constitutes violence in hospital setting and identified the factors among doctors, nurses, environmental duty workers, which are contributing toward work-place violence by patients and visitors. The aim was to improve the work environment for healthcare givers.
Language: en
Poverty; Workplace violence; Healthcare professionals; Physical environmental factors