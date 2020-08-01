SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lum C, Schallhorn J, Lum F, Ramanathan S, Oatts J, de Alba Campomanes AG, Seitzman G. Ophthalmology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ophtha.2020.08.005

PMID

32777230

Abstract

Thirty cases of ocular injuries during civil protests were identified, with 27% suffering a ruptured globe, 23% with an orbital fracture, 20% with a resultant macular hole, and 33% with permanent blindness in the involved eye.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print