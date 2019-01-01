|
Vivalya BM, Bin Kitoko GM, Nzanzu AK, Vagheni MM, Masuka RK, Mugizi W, Ashaba S. Psychiatry J. 2020; 2020: e9190214.
32775401 PMCID
BACKGROUND: There is lack of information about prevalence of affective and psychotic disorders triggered by traumatic events among people living in war-affected regions. This study is aimed at determining the prevalence rate of affective and psychotic disorders and the associated factors in a war-torn eastern part of Democratic Republic of the Congo.
