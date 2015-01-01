|
Citation
|
Brewer A, Colbert AM, Sekula K, Bekemeier B. Public Health Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32776628
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This review examines trauma from violence as a risk factor for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among women attending STD clinics. The review also aims to suggest trauma informed care (TIC) integrated into STD clinics might more effectively address traumatic effects of violence linked to sexual risk behaviors among this population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; women; intimate partner violence; childhood sexual abuse; sexual risk behavior; sexually transmitted diseases; STD clinics