Citation
Peachey KL, Lower T, Rolfe M. Aust. J. Rural Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association for Australian Rural Nurses; National Rural Health Alliance, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32776384
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To assess the demographic and causal factors, plus trends in rates of fatal farm incidents involving children (<15 years) in Australia over the 2001-2019 period.
Language: en
Keywords
epidemiology; occupational health and safety; health program evaluation; paediatrics; practice-based research