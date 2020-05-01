SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lutz J, Van Orden KA. Med. Clin. North Am. 2020; 104(5): 843-854.

10.1016/j.mcna.2020.05.001

32773049

Older adults experience greater emotional well-being in late life. However, older adults may be vulnerable to certain physiologic risk factors, including less physiologic resilience to prolonged stress. Depression and anxiety can be difficult to diagnose in late life owing to differences in self-reported symptoms from younger adults and unclear distinctions between normative and non-normative emotional experiences. We discuss age differences in the presentations of depression and anxiety, and normative and non-normative late life developmental trajectories around bereavement and grief, social isolation and loneliness, and thoughts of death and suicide. We provide recommendations for clinicians for assessing and diagnosing older adults.


Suicide; Depression; Geriatrics; Bereavement; Anxiety; Grief; Social connectedness; Social isolation

