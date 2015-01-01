Abstract

AIMS: Falls are common in 80-plus year-olds and there is evidence available in terms of risk factors and prevention measures. We aimed to review falls risk factor assessment and secondary prevention strategies in patients in this age group presenting acutely to services other than older adult health services at Waitemata District Health Board.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed electronic hospital records of those >80 years presenting to acute services with a primary or secondary diagnosis of a fall, or fall-related injury. Admission characteristics, risk factor identification and subsequent referrals for falls prevention were recorded. Six-month outcomes including readmissions and mortality were assessed.



RESULTS: One hundred and thirty-eight discharge summaries were reviewed (71% female, median age 89). Thirty-one percent had a previous fall-related hospital admission in the six months prior. There was high prevalence of psychoactive medications (51%) and falls-related cardiovascular drugs (78%) at discharge. No patients were referred for falls prevention programmes or geriatric assessment at discharge. At six months 19% had died and 44% had been readmitted.



CONCLUSIONS: There are inadequate falls prevention referrals, indicating a quality of care gap. The older age group presenting to acute services have high rates of polypharmacy, hospitalisations and death.

