Abstract

New Zealand will hold a public referendum in 2020 on the possible replacement of current cannabis prohibition with legalisation of use and supply policy. Cannabis legalisation policies have been implemented-albeit with heterogeneous regulatory frameworks-in several (eg, North/South America) jurisdictions, with yet inconclusive evidence on main health and social outcomes. The New Zealand government has recently presented the final draft of its Cannabis Legalisation and Regulation Bill, including main regulatory parameters and provisions of the legalisation framework. As regulation elements are known to determine feasibility and outcomes of legalisation policy, we have undertaken a critical review and assessment of 10 of the Bill's main regulation components, based on evidence from and experiences with cannabis policy elsewhere as well as other substance policy areas. The reviewed components include: "political promises; age of use/access; places of use; penalties for underage use; 'home-growing'; retail distribution; licensed production; products available; new/remaining offenses; research and monitoring". New Zealand's cannabis legalisation plan is embedded within an overall public health-oriented framework. However, multiple essential regulatory provisions appear questionable for feasibility, consistency with public health principles or practice, or may lead to-possibly un-intended-adverse outcomes. These regulatory elements should be re-considered and adjusted, ideally before possible implementation of legalisation if supported by the referendum.

