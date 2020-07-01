Abstract

Envenomations during pregnancy have consequences affecting both maternal and fetal outcomes. U.S. poison center data on envenomations offers a comparative view of envenomations in pregnant and non-pregnant women. The National Poison Data System of the American Association of Poison Control Centers was searched for cases of envenomation during pregnancy between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2018 and compared with exposures to non-pregnant females of childbearing age. Odds ratios and descriptive statistics were used where appropriate. There were a total of 3,555 venomous animal exposures in pregnant women during this 10-year period, most commonly with scorpion stings. These were compared with 87,553 envenomations in non-pregnant women of childbearing age during that time period. Overall, drug treatment was administered in 350 (9.9%) cases of envenomation in pregnant women compared with 21,381 (24.4%) of non-pregnant patients. Antihistamines were less likely to be used in pregnant patients with scorpion (1.8% v. 9.2%), hymenoptera (bee, wasp, or hornet) (12.4% v. 37.1%), black widow spider (2.8% v. 8.1%), and caterpillar (10.4% v. 37.7%) exposures. There was an increased likelihood of antivenom use during pregnancy with rattlesnake envenomations (85.0% v. 58.9%) and black widow spider bites (4.8% v. 2.2%). There were no maternal deaths, and most maternal outcomes were coded as having no (1.0%) or minor (87.6%) effects. Three fetal deaths occurred, all following snakebites and all before 20 weeks gestation. Two were attributed as related, and one as of uncertain relationship to the exposure, by the managing poison centers. Most envenomations caused no or minor effects to pregnant women.

Language: en