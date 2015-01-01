Abstract

Cross-sectional survey, prospective, and experimental data have been evaluated to better understand the role of alcohol as a contributing cause of intimate partner aggression. Laboratory-based alcohol administration studies provide controlled data regarding causality, but the use of this methodology lacks ecological validity and has been hampered by rigorous procedural and financial demands. Online crowdsourcing is an emerging pseudoexperimental methodology with low costs, rapid data collection, access to diverse populations, greater ecological validity, and the potential to facilitate prolific research to supplement the chronic scarcity of experimental data. The current rapid review first summarizes prior methodological approaches to investigating the proximal influence of alcohol on partner aggression, then reviews prior crowdsourcing research in the disparate areas of alcohol and partner aggression, then describes aggression paradigms that may be readily adapted to online administration. We conclude by introducing recommendations for future quasi-experimental research investigating alcohol-related partner aggression research using the online crowdsourcing methodology. Initial evidence suggests that online crowdsourcing may yield appropriate samples and that existing paradigms may be adapted to rapidly, efficiently, and ethically supplement experimental alcohol-related partner aggression research.

Language: en