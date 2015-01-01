Abstract

Key Findings





•Political will is an essential component of road safety reform, however, needs to be holistic in approach to ensure sustainability;



• Road safety issues in all countries are similar, however, there is a matter of scale in fatality ratios, population, trafﬁc mix and trafﬁc density;



• Successful programs in one country can be transferrable to another country, with relevant modiﬁcations;



• NGOs are effective as advocacy groups in low and middle-income countries;



• Youth empowered organisations can provide powerful advocacy in road safety reform;



• Road safety lessons can be learned from low and middle-income countries.





This paper presents aspects of policy and practice observed in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) and the lessons which can be learned from these and similar initiatives. The role of non-government organisations in capacity building programs and advocacy is identiﬁed as a strong foundation for road safety reform. Political will is discussed as a critical component of reform together with the need for a holistic approach to ensure sustainability. The requirement for a strong evidence-base to support evaluation is discussed and the need to ensure strong governance over law enforcement is proﬁled. Good practice programs are described as well as the importance of harnessing the enthusiasm and dedication of youth in developing and championing initiatives for safer community outcomes. While the lack of resources and ﬁnancial support may appear as an impediment to some, if viewed as a surmountable challenge, safety outcomes can be achieved. The ﬁndings demonstrate that there is a rich environment in LMICs from which to source and undertake key and critical research to stimulate continuous road safety improvement especially in those countries where road trauma remains at a comparatively high level.





Keywords Knowledge transfer, road safety lessons, advocacy

Language: en