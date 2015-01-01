|
Hay RE, Reynolds JE, Grohs MN, Paniukov D, Giesbrecht GF, Letourneau N, Dewey D, Lebel C. J. Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Neuroscience)
Prenatal depression is common, underrecognized, and undertreated. It has negative consequences on child behaviour and brain development, yet the relationships among prenatal depression, child behaviour, and children's brain structure remain unclear. The aim of this study was to determine whether altered brain connectivity mediates relationships between prenatal maternal depressive symptoms and child behaviour. This study included 54 human mother-child pairs. Mothers completed the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy and 3 months postpartum. Their children had diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (dMRI) at age 4.1±0.8 years, and children's behaviour was assessed using the Child Behaviour Checklist (CBCL) within 6 months of their MRI scan. Structural brain connectivity of the amygdala, fornix, uncinate fasciculus, and cingulum was assessed using fractional anisotropy (FA) and mean diffusivity (MD) and analyzed with maternal prenatal depressive symptoms as well as child behaviour. Third trimester maternal EPDS scores were positively associated with MD in the amygdala-frontal tract and the cingulum, controlling for postpartum depression. Externalizing behaviour had a sex interaction in the amygdala-frontal pathway; weaker connectivity (lower FA, higher MD) was associated with worse behaviour in boys. Amygdala-frontal connectivity mediated the relationship between third trimester depressive symptoms and child externalizing behaviour in males. These findings suggest that altered brain structure is a mechanism via which prenatal depressive symptoms can impact child behaviour, highlighting the importance of both recognition and intervention in prenatal depression.
